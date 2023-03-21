ASHEBORO — A man who went outside after being shot in a home Tuesday morning was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by his girlfriend, who then took him to a medical facility, Asheboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dennis Street and were told Jareem Xavier McBryde was taken to a local medical facility by his girlfriend, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

"Detectives are working to clarify numerous conflicting stories from multiple individuals that were on scene," police said in the news release.

It was not immediately known who shot McBryde or if the weapon was recovered by police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-626-7463 or Detective Kallam at 336-626-1300, ext. 317.