GREENSBORO — Police have identified the person who died Tuesday in a traffic crash on the access ramp to US 29 South from East Gate City Boulevard.

Officers responded at approximately 3:25 p.m. to the area, where they determined Devante Pettress, 28, of Greensboro, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord and left the roadway to the left, colliding with a tree, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Pettress was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating the cause of the crash.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.