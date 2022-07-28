 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: High Point woman reported as missing is found unharmed

Updated 3:38 p.m. Thursday

HIGH POINT — A 32-year-old woman reported missing earlier today has been found, according to a news release from High Point police. 

Lamone D. Parker has been located unharmed, police said.

Posted 2:02 p.m. Thursday

HIGH POINT — Authorities are looking for a missing 32-year-old woman, according to a news release from High Point police. 

Lamone D. Parker

Lamone D. Parker of High Point was last seen overnight around the 900-block of South Road, police said.

Parker could be driving a silver, 2011 Ford Focus with license plate No. RDK-6549.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911.

