 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police training exercise planned near Foust Elementary in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police will be training in the area of Foust Elementary School on Thursday and Friday, according to a news release from the department.

Residents can expect a large police presence in the area and loud noises during these training days. The school at 2610 Floyd St. is scheduled to be demolished in the near future. 

Thursday's training will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday's training will be between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Floyd Street will be closed between Meadowview Road and Daleview Place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert