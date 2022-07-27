Police training exercise planned near Foust Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police will be training in the area of Foust Elementary School on Thursday and Friday, according to a news release from the department.

Residents can expect a large police presence in the area and loud noises during these training days. The school at 2610 Floyd St. is scheduled to be demolished in the near future.

Thursday's training will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday's training will be between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Floyd Street will be closed between Meadowview Road and Daleview Place from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.