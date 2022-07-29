Rabid bat found in High Point

HIGH POINT — A bat found on Erica Marie Court tested positive for the rabies virus, according a new release from the Guilford County Public Health Department.

The test came back positive on Thursday. This is the 16th confirmed case of animal rabies in Guilford County in 2022.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets) aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact animal control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and wildlife into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to animal control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

• If a person is bitten by any animal, wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to animal control.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.