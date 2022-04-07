Rabid fox found in High Point, Guilford County health officials say

HIGH POINT — A rabid fox was found on Copperfield Court in High Point, the Guilford County health department said in a news release.

The fox tested positive for the rabies virus on Thursday. This is the sixth confirmed case of animal rabies in Guilford County in 2022.

It was unclear if the fox is the same one that attacked a man in High Point on Tuesday. County officials could not be reached late Thursday for clarification.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets), aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure, the health department said.

Here are some tips to help prevent exposure to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Be careful if a wild animal approaches you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point.

• If you are by any animal, wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local animal control.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.