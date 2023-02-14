GREENSBORO — The Rev. Anthony T. Spearman died from suicide, the N.C. Medical Medical Examiner's Office has determined.

Spearman, 71, shot himself in the right side of his head on July 19, "resulting in significant internal injury involving the skull and brain matter," the autopsy report says.

The former state NAACP president was found fully clothed on a couch in his basement with a sheet of plastic underneath the body, according to the report.

The medical examiner also determined Spearman had self-inflicted small superficial cuts along the inside of both wrists. An Xacto knife with blood on the handle and blade was found on a stool near his body, the report said.

A toxicological analysis of the blood showed no evidence of alcohol consumption.

Spearman, a former substance abuse counselor and president of the N.C. Council of Churches, served on the Guilford County Board of Elections up until his death.

Need help? If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call, chat or text 988 to speak with a trained counselor. You may also call 800-273-8255.

He was found at his home after loved ones went to check on him after he did not show up for an elections board meeting. Spearman’s wife was away caring for an ill relative at the time of his death.

A member of the NAACP since childhood, Spearman was elected in 2017 as the North Carolina president and served for one term. He lost the position in 2021 to Deborah Dicks Maxwell but was contesting the election.

Before his death, Spearman had filed a lawsuit against national NAACP leadership as well as Maxwell, alleging defamation and a conspiracy to have him removed from office, according to report in the Carolina Peacemaker.

Before being elected to succeed the Rev. William Barber, the soft-spoken but direct Spearman had been a faithful lieutenant in the state NAACP.

This is an breaking news story. Check back at greensboro.com for updated information.

PHOTOS: The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman through the years