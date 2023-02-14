GREENSBORO — The Rev. Anthony T. Spearman died from suicide, the N.C. Medical Medical Examiner's Office has determined.
Spearman, 71, shot himself in the right side of his head on July 19, "resulting in significant internal injury involving the skull and brain matter," the autopsy report says.
The former state NAACP president
was found fully clothed on a couch in his basement with a sheet of plastic underneath the body, according to the report.
According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, suicide was the cause of death for close to 46,000 people in the U.S.
The medical examiner also determined Spearman had self-inflicted small superficial cuts along the inside of both wrists. An Xacto knife with blood on the handle and blade was found on a stool near his body, the report said.
A toxicological analysis of the blood showed no evidence of alcohol consumption.
Spearman, a former substance abuse counselor and president of the N.C. Council of Churches, served on the Guilford County Board of Elections up until his death.
Need help?
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call, chat or text 988 to speak with a trained counselor. You may also call 800-273-8255.
He was found at his home after loved ones went to check on him after he did not show up for an elections board meeting. Spearman’s wife was away caring for an ill relative at the time of his death.
A member of the NAACP since childhood, Spearman was elected in 2017 as the North Carolina president and served for one term. He lost the position in 2021 to Deborah Dicks Maxwell but was contesting the election.
Before his death, Spearman had filed a lawsuit against national NAACP leadership as well as Maxwell, alleging defamation and a conspiracy to have him removed from office, according to report in the Carolina Peacemaker.
Before being elected to succeed the Rev. William Barber, the soft-spoken but direct Spearman had been a faithful lieutenant in the state NAACP.
This is an breaking news story. Check back at
greensboro.com for updated information.
PHOTOS: The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman through the years
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman (left) and The William Barber in 2014.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman and the Rev. William Barber walk out of the Hiram H. Ward Federal Building in 2014 during recess on the first day of a hearing challenging a new North Carolina voting law.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman (left) and The William Barber in 2014.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman asks a question of the new police chief as members of the Beloved Community Center and Black Lives Matter speak out against the newly announced Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott on Thursday, March 12, 2015, in Greensboro.
LYNN HEY/News & Record
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman speaks at a Greensboro hearing in 2016 about the possible privatization of the U.S. Postal Service.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman in 2017.
Rabbi Andy Koren and the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman embrace in 2018 at the end of the MLK Shabbat Service at Temple Emanuel.
s Rabbi Andy Koren and the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, the president North Carolina NAACP, embrace at the service.
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman speaks at the 2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast.
Photos by Ivan Saul Cutler/Special to News & Record/
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman joins others at Temple Emanuel in 2019 at a special Sabbath service of worship dedicated to the teachings of King. Singing a mashup of “We Shall Overcome” and “America the Beautiful,” are (from left): Pastor Gregg Drumwright, Citadel of Praise; Rabbi Andy Koren; Spearman, president N.C. NAACP; Bishop James R. Woodson II; and Rabbi Fred Guttman.
Courtesy of Ivan Saul Cutler/
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman (left), shown in 2014.
Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman (left) and the Rev. William Barber walk out of the Hiram H. Ward Federal Building in Winston-Salem in 2014 during a break on the first day of a hearing challenging a North Carolina voting law.
Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman sings during the Martin Luther King breakfast at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro in 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
The Rev. Anthony Spearman addresses the crowd during a NAACP rally in Raleigh in 2018.
Ivan Saul Cutler/ Special to News & Record
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman is arrested during the Moral Monday marches in Raleigh in 2019.
Nancy McLaughlin
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman seeks out votes against Todd Farr, one of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench representing the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Nancy McLaughlin
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman before the wedding of his son.
Nancy McLaughlin
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman
Jarvis T. Harris
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman speaks in Winston-Salem in 2019 to discuss the fatal shooting of Julius “Juice” Sampson.
Lisa O’Donnell/Journal
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman with the N.C. NAACP speaks at a news conference in Greensboro in 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman with the N.C. NAACP speaks out about at voter identification requirement at a news conference at the state offices in Greensboro in 2019.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman with the N.C. NAACP became the only candidate for president of the state chapter when the national chapter suspended the membership of the Rev. Curtis Gatewood.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman reads from the United States Constitution at a news conference in Greensboro in 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman was joined by voting machine analysts in voicing concerns over electronic voting machines during a town hall meeting held in Greensboro in 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
N.C. NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman voices concern over electronic voting machines during a town hall meeting held in Greensboro in 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
N.C. NAACP President T. Anthony Spearman was joined by voting machine analysts in voicing concerns over electronic voting machines during a town hall meeting held in Greensboro in 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP and Tom Boney, editor and publisher of The Alamance News, talk before the press conference in Graham in 2020.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman (right) and Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris at the Woolworth lunch counter at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro in 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL photos, NEWS & RECORD
The Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman (right) and Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris at the Woolworth lunch counter at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro in 2021.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a member of the Guilford County Board of Elections, listens during a meeting regarding a dispute over the school bond referendum on June 7, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!