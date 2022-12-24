Rolling blackouts in North Carolina because of high demand for power, Duke Energy says

GREENSBORO — Duke Energy has instituted rolling blackouts because of the high demand for energy, according to its website.

"Due to extremely cold temperatures driving unusually high energy demand, we have begun short, temporary power outages across our system," a statement on its website says.

Duke goes on to say the emergency measure is necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages. The majority of the outages due to the rolling blackouts can be restored remotely and should last 30 minutes to an hour, according to the statement. However, in cases where a crew needs to be dispatched, the outage may last longer.

Other factors, such as downed tree limbs, also may be causing some outages, the company said.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we respond to this emergency situation," the statement said.

According to the company's online outage map, a more than 400,000 customers were without power in North Carolina of 10:24 a.m. Saturday, including 22,385 in Guilford County, 21,482 in Forsyth County and 3,826 in Rockingham County.

It was unclear how long the rolling blackouts will last and a company spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper said: “This morning I spoke with Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good to offer assistance and to express urgency about the need to restore power quickly in this extreme cold while keeping customers accurately informed. I’m grateful for the workers braving the wind and cold to get the power back on."