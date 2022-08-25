Search continues for missing 81-year-old woman who may be injured, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Police say they are continuing to search for an 81-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Wednesday who may be injured.

Between 60 to 70 people are searching for Heddie Dawkins today with a focus on wooded areas, thick vegetation and water around the Deep River area, a spokeswoman from the High Point Police Department said.

"The community can best help us by continuing to report any sightings and sharing her photo," police spokeswoman Victoria Ruvio said.

Footage from a doorbell camera showed Dawkins leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen in an area near her home around 9 a.m. that day, police said in a news release.

Officers spent Wednesday searching about a 1-mile radius around her address on Blockhouse Court. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Emergency Management, High Point Fire Department, Guilford County Fire, State Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety, and the American Red Cross have all been helping with the search, police said.

Police said that, along with people searching on foot, bike and ATV, officials are also using drones, boats, helicopters, and the bloodhound and K9 teams.

Police said Dawkins has severe dementia. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Police are also asking people to share information related to Dawkins on social media and report any potential sightings. However, police also warn the public to stay away from the search area as that may impede efforts to find Dawkins.

Follow the High Point Police Department's Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates and to report sightings.