Sewage leak caused by 'manhole failure' off Green Valley Road, city of Greensboro says

GREENSBORO — Approximately 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater leaked from a manhole for approximately five hours into North Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin, the city of Greensboro said in a news release.

The manhole at 600 Green Valley Road had a gap near the outgoing invert — this involves a channel that runs through the base of the manhole from an incoming pipe to an outflow pipe). That gap allowed sewage to leak into a storm drain beneath the sewer main.

The discharge occurred on June 14 and the city attributed the manhole failure to aging material.

The manhole was repaired and the storm drain was cleaned using a combination sewer cleaning truck, the release said. The city opened nearby hydrants to flush the creek.

