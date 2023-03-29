GREENSBORO — Approximately 2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from a manhole at 2805 Grimsley St., the city of Greensboro said in a news release.

The discharge occurred Tuesday for approximately 1½ hours and was the result of debris in a 6-inch sewer main, the release said.

The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleared by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge and hydrants were open to flush the nearby creek, the city said.