Sheriff's office looking for man last seen on March 22 in Greensboro

Daniel Berrill

Berrill

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office, provided

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a man last seen in March.

Daniel Berrill, 56, was reported missing near Summit Road in Greensboro on March 22, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. He has not made contact with friends or family since Oct. 1, the sheriff's office said. 

Berrill is a laborer and has held many jobs. He has a circular tattoo on his right forearm with letters and symbols on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 336-641-3335, Detective Lowes at 336-641-5966 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

