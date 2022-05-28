Silver Alert issued for 58-year-old man last seen in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 58-year-old man last seen Saturday in the West Friendly Avenue area.

Ronnie Lee Williams is described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, police said Saturday night in a news release. Williams was last seen at 2400 W. Friendly Ave. He is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.