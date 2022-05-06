Silver Alert issued for man missing from Guilford County

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Guilford County, according to a news release.

Gerald Wesley Manners, 67, was last seen at 1427 Wiley Lewis Road in the Greensboro area. He is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment, according to the release.

Manners is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He is bald, has hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a military-type green jacket with an orange liner, red sneakers and a camo hat with an eagle on it.

Anyone with information about Manners' whereabouts is asked to call J. Robertson at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-209-6253.