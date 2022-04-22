Silver Alert issued for woman last seen a week ago in Greensboro

RALEIGH — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen a week ago in Greensboro.

Jessica Shauntay Neal, 34, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said in a news release.

Neal is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair in a short twist. She is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen April 15 at 1203 Maple St., police said.

Anyone with information should call JJ Carrol at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435.