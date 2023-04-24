HIGH POINT — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman.

Maria "Estella" Estefana Arteaga was last seen at 800 E. Fairfield Road and it's unknown what direction she took.

Arteaga, who is believed to be suffering from some form of dementia, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, green pants and a blue jacket.

She is Hispanic with short brown hair, brown eyes and has a discolored mark on her right cheek. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Arteaga's whereabouts is asked to call Jerry Trew at the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.