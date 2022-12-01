Southbound lanes of Yanceyville Street closed after water main break in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A 12-inch water main break has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Yanceyville Street between 11th and 12th streets.

The break left about 20 water customers without water service, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Crews working to repair the break and the city expects water service to be restored and the street to reopen by 5 p.m., the release said.

When service has been restored, residents should run their cold water in a bathtub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line, the city said.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.