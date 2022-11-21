State: Death of worker at Procter & Gamble facility in Greensboro results in fines

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Department of Labor has cited Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co. with three serious safety violations in an accident that resulted in the death of a worker.

Montrell Rudd, 49, died after the May 6 accident at the company's facility at 6200 Bryan Park Drive. The Labor Department's investigation found that a stainless-steel tote filled with clear gel fell from an elevated lift onto Rudd and crushed him, according to the citations.

The Department of Labor assessed a penalty of $34,502 against P&G for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina.

Among its findings, the Labor Department cited the following:

• Trucks were driven up to people standing in front of a bench or other fixed object.

• Loads on an industrial truck were not stable or safely arranged.

• Extreme care was not used when lifting a load forward or backward. An elevated load was found to be tilted forward even when it was not in a deposit position over a rack or stack.

Procter & Gamble did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

At the time, the company issued a statement that read: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague at the Greensboro Browns Summit facility. The investigation is ongoing, we are working closely with authorities, and offering our full support to the family."

The maximum penalty for each serious violation is $14,502, the Labor Department said. Under state statutes, the department has to take into consideration various factors such as the gravity of the violation, size of the business, the employer's cooperation and history of previous violations.

By law, the civil money penalties collected by the N.C. Department of Labor go into the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund, which then distributes the money to the public school system.

P&G company has 15 working days from receipt of the citations to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, to file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina (an independent board appointed by the governor to hear appeals of citations) or to pay the penalty.