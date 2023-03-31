STOKESDALE — Doctors are expressing optimism about the condition of a 6-year-old boy who was critically injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a car while crossing the road to board a school bus in Stokesdale.

That's according to NC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Martin, who said he spoke with the boy's family Friday morning.

"He remains in critical, but stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem," Martin wrote in an email. "Physicians are providing the family with a very positive outlook surrounding his injuries and have even said that it’s possible that he will make a full recovery."

The NC Highway Patrol has not released the name of the child but a Guilford County Schools spokeswoman said he’s a student at Stokesdale Elementary School.

The patrol identified the driver of the car as James Michael Christman, 47, of Stokesdale.

Martin said Christman was charged Thursday with two misdemeanors, one for passing a stopped school bus and one for careless and reckless driving. Martin said Christman is also likely to face additional charges related to injuries the child suffered in the impact.

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash, on N.C. 65 near Self Road, about 6:47 a.m.

Christman was traveling west on NC 65 in 2020 Nissan Maxima passenger car, the highway patrol said in a news release. The school bus was stopped, facing east on NC 65 and displaying its mechanical stop arm, and flashing red lights.

“Christman disregarded the activated lights and stop arm” and hit the child, who was crossing from the north shoulder of the road headed south, the patrol said.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash, the patrol said.

The school district’s crisis team was at the school Thursday to support students, the spokeswoman said.

N.C. 65 was closed for approximately four hours Thursday during the investigation.