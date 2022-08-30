Teen killed in Randolph County wreck Monday night

TRINITY — A Trinity teen died and three other people were seriously injured in a crash Monday night on Finch Farm Road, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 9:10 p.m. Monday to Finch Farm Road near Saddle Club Drive for a report of a crash.

Emily Jane McAllister, 18, of Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road when she crossed the center line and hit head-on a 2016 Ford Escape SUV driven by 57-year-old Monica Lannett Jacoby, the patrol said in a news release.

Troopers said an 18-year-old passenger in McAllister's vehicle, Sidney Brittian Langston of Trinity, died at the site of the crash. Neither Langston nor McAllister was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.

McAllister suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Jacoby and a 14-year-old passenger in her SUV suffered serious injuries. Both were also taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

The patrol did not say what may have led to the crash. Troopers said the wreck remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Finch Farm Road was closed for about two hours.