About 3,200 Duke Energy customers in Guilford County were without power Wednesday afternoon, according to the company.

About 2,500 of those outages were in a southwest section of the county bounded roughly by Interstate 74 to the south, Squire Davis and Sandy Ridge roads to the north and west, and N.C. 68 to the east, according to Duke’s outage map.

Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to the company, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.

The outage, first reported at 2:45 p.m., “was caused by equipment going offline,” Duke said.

Another 600 customers in the northeast corner of the county lost electricity a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday when falling trees or limbs damaged equipment, the company reported.

That outage was in the area of Huffine Mill and Turner Smith roads. Duke estimated that those customers would have power restored at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Smaller, scattered outages also were reported in other sections of the county.

About 6,000 Duke customers across the Carolinas were without power as of late Wednesday afternoon.