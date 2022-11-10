Toddler wanders in road in critical condition after being hit by car in High Point

HIGH POINT — A toddler suffered critical injuries when he walked out of a driveway into the path of a car on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when the boy, who remains hospitalized, wandered into the road at about 4:30 p.m.

It's not clear how the child got outside or where his parents were when the accident happened.

Also not known is why the driver — a 53-year-old Greensboro man operating a 2016 Kia Sorento — didn't see the boy.

The child was taken by emergency responders to a local hospital and then airlifted to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem to treat his life-threatening injuries.