Traffic advisory: Section of North Church Street closed this morning in Greensboro

Road closed sign
WOODY MARSHALL

UPDATE: All lanes of North Church Street are now open with the exception of Golden Gate Drive from North Church Street to Alma Pinnix Drive, Greensboro police said in a news release.

GREENSBORO — Police say that all lanes of North Church Street from 14th Street to Cornwallis Drive are closed until further notice this morning due to a traffic accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area, Greensboro police said in a news release.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as details become available.

