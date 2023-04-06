GREENSBORO — Police are advising drivers that westbound Wendover Avenue is temporarily shut down from Westover Terrace to Benjamin Parkway because of a motor vehicle accident earlier this morning.
The area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
