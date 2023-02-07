One person was seriously injured Monday evening in a collision between a Kia sedan and a Greensboro Transit Agency bus.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Cypress and Yanceyville streets.

Video obtained from the bus showed that the Kia failed to stop and collided with the bus, the transit agency said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The Kia was pushed by the bus into a utility pole, which caused local power outages.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken for treatment, the transit agency said.

Four or five passengers along with the driver were on the bus at the time. They did not suffer serious injuries, but one passenger received a checkup as a precaution, according to the news release

The Greensboro Police Department had not filed any charges Tuesday afternoon.

RATP Dev, the City’s contractor for bus operations, said it was aware of the collision and was working closely with the Greensboro Police Department on the matter.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the transit agency said.