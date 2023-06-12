Two people struck by gunfire in separate incidents were taken to local hospitals Sunday evening, Greensboro Police say.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 9:34 p.m. after being called about a shooting. The caller noted that discharges were heard in the area of the 5201 and 5202 Lightfoot Trail. Upon arrival, the gunshot victim was found in the parking lot, conscious and alert, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information about possible suspects or cause of the shooting has not been released.

At 10:25 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a call about an unknown medical problem on the 300-block of West J J Drive. A gunshot victim was found on the ground with life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital by EMS.

There are no further updates about the identity or condition of the victim. Additional information about possible suspects or cause of the gunshot has also not been released.

Greensboro Police say the two shootings are independent of one another and from other recent incidents of violence.

Investigation of both incidents is still ongoing.