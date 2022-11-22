Two Triad residents have died in recent vehicle accidents, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Reidsville woman and a Greensboro man have died in separate vehicle accidents, Greensboro police said early Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mary Walker, 65, was driving west in her 2012 Honda Civic in the 5100 block of West Market Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. when Raymonta Jenkins, 39, of Greensboro, was driving east in his 2008 Saturn SUV. Walker failed to maintain lane control, traveled into the eastbound lanes, and collided with Jenkins’ vehicle, police said in a news release.

Walker died a short time later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors that contributed to this crash, police said in a news release, which the department said was delayed to ensure Walker's next-of-kin was notified.

On Monday, officers responded at approximately 7:10 p.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard. Police said Tiera Chanel Whitehead, 22, of Greensboro, was driving a 2014 Acura TL sedan northeast on West Gate City Boulevard and Corey Andre Sparks, 42, was driving a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle. Sparks was following the Acura when Whitehead executed an unsafe U-turn and the motorcycle collided with the Acura, police said.

Sparks was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Whitehead was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. She was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and making an unsafe U-turn, police said.

Police said neither speed nor impairment are believed to have been factors in this crash.