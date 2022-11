Update 7:07 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All westbound lanes of West Market Street have reopened, police say.

Police had closed a section between Edwardia and Norwalk streets due to a crash earlier in the day.

GREENSBORO — Westbound West Market Street is closed between Edwardia and Norwalk streets due to a crash, police said.

That area will be closed for an extended period of time, police said in a news release.

Police warn drivers to use other routes and use caution if traveling in the area.