GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was found shot to death early Monday and authorities have charged an 18-year-old with murder.

Greensboro Police identified the victim as Quantell Tehmel White.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of St. Croix Place, off West Friendly Avenue, where they found White with the gunshot wound.

Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed, 18, of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.