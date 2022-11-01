UPDATE: GTA bus routes operating after apparent walkout this morning, city of Greensboro says

Updated at 11:20 a.m.

GREENSBORO — The city announced that Greensboro Transit Agency bus routes will be operating by 11:30 a.m. after an apparent walkout this morning by the drivers. The city has 19 fixed bus routes.

The city of Greensboro announced the suspension of all bus service in news release early this morning. Some students at Guilford County Schools rely on the buses to get to classes.

Service to the system's paratransit system was restored later in the morning, the city said.

“I was surprised to hear about the walkout this morning,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “We were not notified until the walkout had begun.”

Vaughan said the bus drivers are unionized but she’s not sure which union. A call to Teamsters Local 391 was not immediately returned.

If the bus drivers want to negotiate, they would have to negotiate with RATP Dev USA Inc. — the contractor for whom they work, Vaughan said.

In July, RATP Dev USA Inc. took over the contract to provide bus drivers after Keolis North America decided not to execute the first-year extension on its three-year contract.

After receiving four new proposals from Keolis, National Express, Trans Dev and RATP Dev., the city chose RATP Dev to provide drivers for both the fixed routes and paratransit routes. The City Council approved 8-0 a five-year contract with RATP Dev for $122,694,877 on March 1. The contract includes two, one-year options.

At that meeting, Vaughan lauded the average wage for bus drivers, which she said was about $28 per hour, plus benefits.

"We worry about making sure that people are paid a livable wage," Vaughan said at the time.

As far as the drivers' demands, Vaughan said Tuesday she heard that the drivers had some sort of issue or concern related to the employee health insurance. However, she was not entirely sure of their complaints.

“Certainly, I am very disappointed because I knew that people depend on our system to get to work or get to school or possibly medical appointments.”

Guilford County Schools has a partnership with GTA whereby the district pays for students to be able to ride the city buses for free. Thus, students can ride the city buses to get to school if they so choose. A district spokeswoman wasn’t immediately sure how many students might have missed rides to school because of the city bus situation.

City Transportation Director Hannah Cockburn and City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who serves as the council liaison to the Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission could not be reached for comment. The contractor also has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Posted 8:37 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Transit Agency bus service is suspended this morning because of a lack of drivers, the city of Greensboro said in news release.

The system's paratransit system also was not operating earlier this morning, but that service has been restored, the city said.

"As the City of Greensboro knows more details, we will update the public," the news release said.

