 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Lanes on I-40 reopen in Greensboro, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — All lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.

All but one of the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Wednesday night were closed at N.C. 68 because of a vehicle collision, police said

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert