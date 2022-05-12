Update: Lanes on I-40 reopen in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — All lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.
All but one of the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Wednesday night were closed at N.C. 68 because of a vehicle collision, police said
GREENSBORO — All lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.
All but one of the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Wednesday night were closed at N.C. 68 because of a vehicle collision, police said
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
State officials said it appears the employee was struck by an object and was "caught between/crushed between equipment."
The southbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed for several hours Monday as police investigated the incident.
Guilford County says there have been nine confirmed cases of rabies in animals in this year.
The road had been closed from Dockery Street to Burlington Road.
Daniel Berrill, 56, was reported missing near Summit Road in Greensboro on March 22, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. He has not made contact with friends or family since Oct. 1, the sheriff's office said.
Andrew Goras, 33, of Greensboro was thrown from his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle and killed after colliding with a car, police said.
The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating the workplace accident.
Gerald Wesley Manners, 67, was last seen at 1427 Wiley Lewis Road in the Greensboro area.
Sophomore Ahmad Brewington, a Grimsley High graduate who earned all-conference honors and was named first-team all-area offense in football, was visiting Tuckertown Reservoir with a group of Guilford College students.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.