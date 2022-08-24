Update: Missing 81-year-old may be injured, High Point police say

Update 8:15 p.m.

HIGH POINT — Police say an 81-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Wednesday may be injured.

Footage from a doorbell camera showed Heddie Dawkins leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. She was last seen in an area near her home around 9 a.m., police said in a news release.

Officers spent Wednesday searching about a 1-mile radius around her address on Blockhouse Court. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County EMS, Guilford County Emergency Management, High Point Fire Department, Guilford County Fire, State Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety, and the American Red Cross have all been helping with the search, police said.

Police said that, along with people searching on foot, bike and ATV, officials are also using drones, boats, helicopters, and the bloodhound and K9 teams.

Police said Dawkins has severe dementia. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Police are also asking people to share information related to Dawkins on social media and report any potential sightings. However, police also warn the public to stay away from the search area as that may impede efforts to find Dawkins.

Follow the High Point Police Department's Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates and to report sightings.

