Update: Missing Winston-Salem man killed after running into path of semitractor-trailer in Greensboro, police say.

Updated 3:04 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A man who had been reported missing from Winston-Salem was killed in Monday morning's crash on U.S. 29, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At approximately 8:43 a.m., officers responded to the area of the U.S. 29 South exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. A pedestrian identified as Vielace Rudolph Tippett, 77, of Winston-Salem, ran into the path of a 2016 International semitractor-trailer, according to the news release. Tippett died as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued for Tippett on Sunday, after he was last seen at 5100 Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem on Sunday afternoon.

Southbound U.S. 29 was closed for several hours after the incident. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Updated 1:18 p.m.

GREENSBORO — U.S. 29 has reopened after an earlier crash diverted southbound traffic onto East Gate City Boulevard because of a motor vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police have not released further details about the incident.

Posted 10:47 a.m.

GREENSBORO — All southbound lanes of U.S. 29 are being diverted onto East Gate City Boulevard because of a motor vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Police did not release further details about the incident and did not indicate when the road might reopen.