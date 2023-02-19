Posted 3:39 p.m.

GREENSBORO — North Church Street has reopened after it was closed this morning when a motor vehicle accident caused power lines to fall, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Posted 9:26 a.m.

GREENSBORO — North Church Street is closed in both directions between Isabel and East Hendrix streets after a motor vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The crash resulted in downed power lines, police said.

The area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.