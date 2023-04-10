GREENSBORO — Police are advising drivers this morning that the 3900 block of Battleground Avenue is closed because of a fallen tree and downed power lines.

Meanwhile, more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers have been without power in Greensboro since before 6 a.m.

The outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs, according to the Duke Energy website, and were first reported at 5:33 a.m. Monday.

Power in north Greensboro is expected to be restored between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, about 5,000 people were without power in the area including the neighborhoods of Brandt Trace Farms, Lake Brandt Estates, Battlefield and North Hills, while about 2,000 people in the Laurel Park area were without power.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

This advisory will be updated as police release details.