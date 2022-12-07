UPDATE: Power should be back on by 5:45 for Duke customers affected by E. Wendover crash, utility says

Updated 4:35 p.m.

GREENSBORO — More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers are without power after an accident this afternoon on East Wendover Avenue.

The utility said on its outage website that it expects to restore power to the affected area by 5:45 p.m.

East Wendover Avenue is closed between Gatewood Avenue and Waugh Street after a traffic accident caused a power outage in the area, police said.

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Updated 3:51 p.m.

Posted 3:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A vehicle accident has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The lanes are closed at North English Street and traffic is being diverted onto Gatewood Avenue.

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes of travel if possible.