UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after 92-year-old man found safe, Greensboro police say

  • Updated
Updated 3:20 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 92-year-old man reported missing Friday was found safe, police said.

Police said early Saturday that Wayne Allen Riesen has been found and is safe.

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 92-year-old man last seen on Friday.

Police issued a Silver Alert Friday for Wayne Allen Riesen, who is reported to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Riesen is a white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall who weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen Friday wearing a plaid shirt, navy blue jacket, jeans, and brown shoes at 1800 Elwood St. in Greensboro, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-373-2287 or 911. Tips can also be sent to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or via the P3Tips app or website.

