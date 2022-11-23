UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for woman missing from Guilford County

Updated 12:44 p.m. Wednesday

The Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Phyllis Carter Rollins has been canceled, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Rollins is safe.

Posted 2:43 p.m. Tuesday

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman missing from Guilford County.

Phyllis Carter Rollins was last seen at 4465 Old Randleman Road and her direction of travel is unknown. She is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has very short (almost shaved) salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Rollins was last seen wearing a black T-shirt that says "Frank & Larry's," a navy blue jacket, and possibly sweat pants and black or brown boots.

Rollins is believed to suffer from dementia. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Master Cpl. J. Wright at (336) 420-4148 at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.