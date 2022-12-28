Update: Southbound lane of South Main Street in High Point to remain closed overnight after water line breaks

Posted 4:38 p.m.

HIGH POINT — The southbound lane of South Main Street between South University Parkway and Nathan Hunt Drive will remain closed overnight after a water line break, High Point police said in a news release.

Motorists should expect detours or limited traffic flow through the area for several days as repairs to the roadway are completed, the release said. Water service is expected to be restored later this evening.

Posted 9:08 a.m.

HIGH POINT — A water line break in the 1800 block of South Main Street has forced its complete closure between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway, High Point police said in a news release.

City crews are on scene working to repair the damage. Officials did not have an estimate on how long the road would be closed.

Motorists are prohibited from going around blockades and should avoid the affected area, the release said.