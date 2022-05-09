Update: U.S. 29 reopens after earlier crash, Greensboro police say

Updated 1:18 p.m.

GREENSBORO — U.S. 29 has reopened after an earlier crash diverted southbound traffic onto East Gate City Boulevard because of a motor vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police have not released further details about the incident.

Posted 10:47 a.m.

GREENSBORO — All southbound lanes of U.S. 29 are being diverted onto East Gate City Boulevard because of a motor vehicle accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Police did not release further details about the incident and did not indicate when the road might reopen.