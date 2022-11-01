UPDATE: Walkout disrupts city bus service, frustrates riders

Updated 6:05 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A bus driver walkout stemming from a "misunderstanding" left many riders frustrated and some without a way to get to work Tuesday morning.

"People were yelling and cursing," said Katy Hubbard, who was at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot early Tuesday when bus riders were trying to figure out what to do. "That messes up people's money. They earn money every day to survive and they can't get to work that day and they don't get to eat that day."

Her friend, Trey Boyd, who works as a day laborer, said he wasn't able to get to HireQuest to work Tuesday.

"By you not being there exactly at 7, you cannot work for that day," said Boyd, who doesn't have a permanent home. "How do you pay for a hotel room if you haven't worked that day. It kind of gets rough at night when it gets cold."

Bus drivers at the Depot wouldn't speak with a News & Record reporter about their concerns.

Their employer, RATP Dev USA, which contracts with the city to provide bus drivers, said the walkout stemmed from a misunderstanding over the cost of medical benefits.

In a statement to the News & Record, RATP Dev USA spokesman David Barkoe said the walkout affected 17 of GTA's 19 fixed bus routes.

"Many drivers were delayed in operating their schedules after a misunderstanding over medical benefit costs on the first day of open enrollment benefits coverage effective January 1, 2023," Barkoe said Tuesday in the email. "Because of the misunderstanding, RATP Dev USA management took additional time to provide employees clarity of the benefit enhancements. Dedicated benefits experts from RATP Dev USA will be on site in Greensboro tomorrow to answer additional questions."

Paratransit service was provided as normal to users with scheduled rides and all fixed route services returned to operation by 11:30 a.m., Barkoe said. No further disruptions are anticipated, he said.

“I was surprised to hear about the walkout this morning,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “We were not notified until the walkout had begun.”

If the bus drivers want to negotiate, they would have to negotiate with RATP Dev USA Inc. — the contractor for whom they work, Vaughan said.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said that the city told RATP "consistent, immediate communication is very important when issues like this arise. … It’s not acceptable for us to be hearing about this at 7, 7:15 a.m. when people are going to school or work, or those who have medical appointments and have to be there.”

Jaiyeoba said the city is working with the company to improve communication.

“We can also maybe provide some emergency support services for people so they don't run the risk of losing their jobs or having medical emergencies because of this situation or even getting late to school or missing classes,” he said.

In July, RATP Dev USA Inc. took over the contract to provide bus drivers after Keolis North America decided not to execute the first-year extension on its three-year contract.

Fare reimbursement The city of Greensboro, which contracts with RATP Dev USA, said riders who paid for their fare but didn’t receive service may contact GTA Customer Service at 336-335-6499 to receive a bus pass or have a credit added to a UMO card.

After receiving four new proposals from Keolis, National Express, Trans Dev and RATP Dev., the city chose RATP Dev to provide drivers for both the fixed routes and paratransit routes. On March 1, the City Council approved by an 8-0 vote a five-year contract with RATP Dev for $122,694,877.

At that meeting, Vaughan lauded the average wage for bus drivers, which she said was about $28 per hour, plus benefits.

"We worry about making sure that people are paid a livable wage," Vaughan said at the time.

On Tuesday, the mayor said she was "very disappointed because I knew that people depend on our system to get to work or get to school or possibly medical appointments.”

Guilford County Schools has a partnership with GTA whereby the district pays for students to be able to ride the city buses for free as a way to get to and from school if they choose. A district spokeswoman could not provide an estimate of how many students might have missed rides to school Tuesday because of the city bus situation.

City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who serves as the council liaison to the Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission, said the city can't get in the middle of negotiations between the drivers and their employer.

"We've got to let them resolve that," she said. "At least we're moving forward."

Robert Cheek, who was trying to catch a bus Tuesday morning, said he understood the bus driver's need to protest a situation they felt was unfair. However, he said supervisors should have stepped in to pick up the routes and there should have been a contingency plan in place.

"I don't think a person who was supposed to be at work at 8 o'clock in the morning ... should get fired because they weren't able to get there," he said. "People rely on public transportation."

