UPDATE: West Market Street reopens after vehicle accident

Posted 5:21 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Market Street have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.

A vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon forced the closure of westbound West Market Street between Pleasant Ridge Road and Landmark Drive, police said.

Posted 1:51 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A vehicle accident has forced the closure of westbound West Market Street between Pleasant Ridge Road and Landmark Drive, according to a news release from Greensboro police. 

Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes.

This accident affects westbound Market Street, according to a corrected news release from Greensboro police. 

