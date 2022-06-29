UPDATE: West Market Street reopens after vehicle accident

Posted 5:21 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Market Street have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Posted 1:51 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A vehicle accident has forced the closure of westbound West Market Street between Pleasant Ridge Road and Landmark Drive, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes.