UPDATE: West Market Street reopens after vehicle accident

Posted 5:21 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Market Street have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Posted 1:51 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A vehicle accident has forced the closure of westbound West Market Street between Pleasant Ridge Road and Landmark Drive, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes.