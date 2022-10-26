 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of Bryan Boulevard reopen after crash earlier today

Updated 12:23 p.m.

GREENSBORO, — All westbound lanes of Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The lanes were closed earlier today after a traffic accident with serious injuries.

Posted 11:08 a.m.

GREENSBORO, — All westbound lanes of Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard are closed due to a traffic accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The crash involves a single vehicle and has resulted in serious injuries, police said.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Westridge Road. It is unknown when the roadway will be cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

