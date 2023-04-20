UPDATE (9:30 a.m. Thursday): Police say the road has reopened.
----------------------------------------------------
GREENSBORO — Police say East Wendover Avenue is closed at US 29 because of a motor vehicle accident this morning.
It's unclear when the road may reopen. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Annette Ayres
