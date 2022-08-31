 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vigil scheduled tonight in honor of Heddie Dawkins

Heddie Dawkins, 81, had been missing from her High Point residence since Aug. 24.

HIGH POINT — A prayer vigil is set for 6:30 tonight in memory of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins.

"We are asking those that love our community to meet at Gethsemane Baptist Church ... for a prayer vigil for our city, state, nation and the whole world," said a Facebook post on MISSING: Find Heddie Dawkins - High Point/Jamestown NC. The church is at 401 Wise St. in High Point. 

Dawkins, who suffered from dementia, left her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Police, family and friends came together to search for Dawkins in the following days. Her body was found Tuesday evening in some woods in the 2300 block of Hickswood Court, High Point police said.

"There are so many others that are going through what we are and so many other issues that we need to continue working to find unity and one accordance," the Facebook post said. The group also asked for 216 people to take a 5-minute prayer slot for a continuous 18-hour prayer chain — "18 hrs representing her 81 years backwards," the post said.

