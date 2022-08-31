Vigil scheduled tonight in honor of Heddie Dawkins

STAFF REPORT
HIGH POINT — A prayer vigil is set for 6:30 tonight in memory of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins.
"We are asking those that love our community to meet at Gethsemane Baptist Church ... for a prayer vigil for our city, state, nation and the whole world," said a Facebook post on
MISSING: Find Heddie Dawkins - High Point/Jamestown NC. The church is at 401 Wise St. in High Point.
Dawkins, who suffered from dementia, left her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Police, family and friends came together to search for Dawkins in the following days. Her body was found Tuesday evening in some woods in the 2300 block of Hickswood Court, High Point police said.
"There are so many others that are going through what we are and so many other issues that we need to continue working to find unity and one accordance," the Facebook post said. The group also asked for 216 people to take a 5-minute prayer slot for a continuous 18-hour prayer chain — "18 hrs representing her 81 years backwards," the post said.
PHOTOS: Volunteers pass out flyers in search for missing 81-year-old in High Point
High Point Police Lt. Patrick Wealch shakes hands with his group of volunteers before they begin searching for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Penny Road in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Dawkins was reported missing from her home about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Angela Dawkins, daughter of 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, receives a comforting embrace from family friend Gloria McCall at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Penny Road in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A large group of volunteers meet there to search for Dawkins who was reported missing from her home about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Volunteer Elaine Potts peers into the woods beside a retention pond in the Eagle Glenn subdivision in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A large group of volunteers were searching for and handing out flyers about 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins who was reported missing from her home about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. When asked why she volunteered to join the search she said, "My mom is 89, and she has walked away before."
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
