Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Westover Terrace is closed between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue because of a water main break, the city of Greensboro said in a news release Sunday morning.
Repairs are expected to be completed by 6 p.m.
Directional signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.
For water and sewer emergencies in the city, call 336-373-2033.