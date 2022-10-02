 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Westover Terrace is closed between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue because of a water main break, the city of Greensboro said in a news release Sunday morning.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 6 p.m.

Directional signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies in the city, call 336-373-2033.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

Police said investigators determined that 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was riding westbound on Wendover Avenue with no headlights on and collided with a vehicle turning onto Hickory Grove Road. Police said no charges will be filed in this case, which marked the city's seventh traffic fatality this year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 45-50 mph winds at Kitty Hawk on Friday morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert