GREENSBORO — A water main break on Battleground Avenue has closed two lanes of the road at Banking Street, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro. One northbound and the center turn lane are closed.

Workers are onsite and the lanes are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. today.

There are no water service disruptions at this time, but if they occur, the city said the interruptions should be minimal.

Meanwhile, motorists are urged to avoid the area.