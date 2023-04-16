GREENSBORO - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on West Gate City Boulevard, according to Greensboro Police.

Police have not yet released the name of the person killed. They say the incident took place in the 2600 block, prior to 11 p.m.

According to police, a pedestrian ran in front of a motorist from Concord as he was traveling east on West Gate City Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died of injuries from the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate.