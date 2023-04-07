GREENSBORO — A 29-year-old Winston-Salem woman died Thursday night after a vehicle crash on U.S. 29, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Andrea Dimas Pacheco was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse south on U.S. 29 when it ran off the road to the right and overturned at approximately 9:30 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Pacheco was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating what may have caused the accident.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.