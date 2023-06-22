GREENSBORO — A 61-year-old woman died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in a crash a day earlier in Greensboro.

Police identified the victim as Lisa Chilton.

Officers were called at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday to the scene, at West Avenue and Merritt Drive.

Chilton was operating a 2013 Hyundai Sonata west on West Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn to go south on Merritt Drive. Police said she failed to yield the right of way to northbound traffic on Merritt and her vehicle collided in the middle turn lane with a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Darwin Galeano-Ramirez.

Chilton was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Galeano-Ramirez, 32, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team responded and is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.